Charges laid in serious assault on Calgary CTrain platform

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 22-year-old woman is facing charges following an assault that left another young woman with serious head injuries.

Calgary police say the victim, who’s in her 20s, was attacked around 6:45 p.m. at the Marlborough LRT station on Monday.

At the time, investigators said the weapon used was a hatchet.

Officers provided first aid until an ambulance arrived to take the woman to hospital.

A search began for the attacker, but she had left the area.

Later in the evening, Calgary Transit notified police that a woman matching the suspect description had returned to the CTrain station.

Story continues below advertisement

She was arrested at a nearby coffee shop after a brief foot chase.

Investigators are still working to determine if the two knew other, as well as the motivation behind the attack.

Shania Eileen Hunter has been charged with one count each of assault with a weapon and possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She’s expected in court in early December.