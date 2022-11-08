Menu

Crime

Charges laid in serious assault on Calgary CTrain platform

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted November 8, 2022 6:28 pm
Calgary police investigate a hatchet attack at the Marlborough LRT station Nov. 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a hatchet attack at the Marlborough LRT station Nov. 7, 2022. Global News

A 22-year-old woman is facing charges following an assault that left another young woman with serious head injuries.

Calgary police say the victim, who’s in her 20s, was attacked around 6:45 p.m. at the Marlborough LRT station on Monday.

At the time, investigators said the weapon used was a hatchet.

Alberta's Court of Appeal dismisses case against COVID-19 vaccine requirement for organ transplant

Officers provided first aid until an ambulance arrived to take the woman to hospital.

A search began for the attacker, but she had left the area.

Later in the evening, Calgary Transit notified police that a woman matching the suspect description had returned to the CTrain station.

She was arrested at a nearby coffee shop after a brief foot chase.

Investigators are still working to determine if the two knew other, as well as the motivation behind the attack.

Shania Eileen Hunter has been charged with one count each of assault with a weapon and possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She’s expected in court in early December.

