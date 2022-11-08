Police investigating after cyclist reportedly struck by vehicle in Toronto

Police are investigating after a cyclist was reportedly struck by a vehicle in Toronto.
In a tweet Tuesday at around 5:40 p.m., Toronto police said the collision occurred in the area of Jones and Boultbee avenues.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
Officers told Global News no injuries were reported.
Police urged motorists to “consider alternate routes.”
