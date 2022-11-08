Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Police investigating after cyclist reportedly struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 8, 2022 5:59 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY

Police are investigating after a cyclist was reportedly struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

In a tweet Tuesday at around 5:40 p.m., Toronto police said the collision occurred in the area of Jones and Boultbee avenues.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Read more: Drug trafficking in Mississauga area linked to towing operation, man facing multiple charges: OPP

Officers told Global News no injuries were reported.

Trending Now

Police urged motorists to “consider alternate routes.”

Advertisement
Toronto PoliceTPSCyclistcyclist struckJones Avenuecyclist struck torontotoronto cyclist struckboultbee avenue
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers