Increased demand leaves Saint John, N.B. addictions centre needing new home

A notable increase in demand at a women’s addictions support centre in Saint John, N.B., has made the current location insufficient.

The Sophia Recovery Centre aids women seeking help with varying types of addictions.

Since starting with the centre earlier this year, Sam Flewelling said she has seen an average of eight to 12 new women begin counselling each month.

”I think the inclusiveness of the programming that we’re offering is comprehensively working out there,” said Flewelling, the program director.

“So, we’re reaching different cohorts of women now that have varying degrees of addiction and varying levels of addiction.”

View image in full screen Sam Flewelling is the program director at the Sophia Recovery Centre in Saint John, N.B. Robert Lothian/Global News

Over the past two years, the centre has opened two new locations — one in St. Stephen, N.B. to aid Charlotte County, and a second in Rothesay, N.B. to address the growing needs in the Saint John region.

While there are a lengthy number of reasons why people turn to substances, the COVID-19 pandemic has played a role in the increased need for addictions supports.

Many women took on additional responsibilities and endured long periods of isolation over the last two years.

“Everyone that’s working in this field kind of was looking at the situation with the pandemic and saw this coming, and said, ‘If we put this kind of stresses on people, there will be a mental health impact,’ and that’s what we’re dealing with right now, just the aftermath,” said Julie Atkinson, executive director at the Sophia Recovery Centre.

While the need for help has grown, the compact ground floor apartment the centre began operating out of in 2008 has not.

“The numbers are going up quite quickly, and more women each month are reaching out for support, and that is what’s feeding our need for a bigger space,” Atkinson remarked.

View image in full screen Since the centre’s opening in 2008, this Hazen Street property has been home for the Sophia Recovery Centre. Robert Lothian/Global News

From the front door of the Hazen Street home to the kitchen at the rear of the property, every space has been strategically used to ensure the maximizing of each of the approximately 1,100 square feet.

The centre began its search for a new home in a safe neighbourhood about two years ago but has turned to the community for financial support.

“The goal would be to have one central hub where we can have everything in one central area,” said Kathy Gorman, director of communications and development at the centre.

Gorman added the “Raise A Roof” funding campaign, aimed at raising $1 million, has already received about $300,000. Staff are currently looking at government options to help contribute.

“We’re not a residential service, so women don’t sleep overnight, and we don’t offer any residential programming. However, when women come, we do want them to feel like it’s a home away from home,” said Atkinson.