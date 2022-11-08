Fifth COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kingston General Hospital

Kingston Health Sciences Centre has declared another outbreak of COVID-19 at Kingston General Hospital.
Six patients in the Connell 9 unit have tested positive for the virus.
This announcement now adds a fifth ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 at the hospital.
Along with Connell 9, there are currently outbreaks in the Connell 3, Davies 5, Kidd 6 and Connell 10 units.
Only designated care workers approved by the care team are permitted to enter Connell 9 until further notice.
KHSC says KFL&A Public Health has been notified, and KHSC is notifying patients, visitors and staff affected by the outbreak.
KHSC is also conducting testing and contact tracing while the outbreak is ongoing.
