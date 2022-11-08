SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Fifth COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kingston General Hospital

By John Lawless Global News
Posted November 8, 2022 4:36 pm
Six patients have tested positive in the Connell 9 unit at KGH. View image in full screen
Six patients have tested positive in the Connell 9 unit at KGH. Global News

Kingston Health Sciences Centre has declared another outbreak of COVID-19 at Kingston General Hospital.

Six patients in the Connell 9 unit have tested positive for the virus.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kingston General Hospital

This announcement now adds a fifth ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 at the hospital.

Along with Connell 9, there are currently outbreaks in the Connell 3, Davies 5, Kidd 6 and Connell 10 units.

Only designated care workers approved by the care team are permitted to enter Connell 9 until further notice.

Trending Now

Read more: 3rd COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kingston General Hospital

Story continues below advertisement

KHSC says KFL&A Public Health has been notified, and KHSC is notifying patients, visitors and staff affected by the outbreak.

KHSC is also conducting testing and contact tracing while the outbreak is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Battling health misinformation on social media'
Battling health misinformation on social media
COVID-19COVIDOutbreakKFLA Public HealthKGHKingston General HospitalVisitorsconnell 9
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers