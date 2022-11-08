Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia government passes bill capping power rate increase

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2022 3:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia legislation aims to reduce impact of power rate hikes'
Nova Scotia legislation aims to reduce impact of power rate hikes
Proposed legislative changes introduced in Nova Scotia are aimed at softening the blow of what will likely be a significant future increase in power bills. Callum Smith has more – Oct 19, 2022

The Nova Scotia government has passed legislation to limit a pending power rate increase to 1.8 per cent over the next two years — excluding increases linked to fuel costs.

Nova Scotia Power had applied for a 14 per cent increase over two years with the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, which is expected to release its decision by the end of December.

Read more: Nova Scotia legislation seeks to reduce impact of looming power rate hike

Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton has said the amendments to the Public Utilities Act are aimed at limiting the effects of a rate increase on consumers.

Trending Now

However, Rushton has also said that a significant increase is likely still in store for customers because of the rising cost of fuel that is affecting the private utility.

Story continues below advertisement

The legislation also prevents the review board from increasing the utility’s rate of return on equity to more than 9.25 per cent.

Nova Scotia Power has said the legislation will restrict its ability to make the immediate investments needed to strengthen the power grid and move to renewable sources of energy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2022.

Nova Scotia PowerNova Scotia Utility and Review BoardNSPNSUARBpower ratesPower Rate HikeNSP rates
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers