Peterborough police recover stolen property posted online for sale

Two people have been arrested after police in Peterborough recovered property stolen from a vehicle on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, sometime between Nov. 5 and 6, items were stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway on Ardon Avenue.

Police say among the items stolen were a wallet with $20 cash and a suitcase containing crystals and bracelets worth over $2,000.

Police say the victim later discovered the crystals were being offered for sale on a social media platform. The victim sent several messages to the buyer to express interest in purchasing the items and made arrangements to meet the sellers in a parking lot in the area of Monaghan Road and Lansdowne Street West.

The victim contacted police to inform them of the arrangement.

On Monday around 10 a.m., police attended the area and located a vehicle matching the description provided to the victim. Inside the vehicle was a basket with various crystals and bracelets.

The driver was arrested. Police learned the remaining stolen items were at a residence on Chamberlain Street.

Officers on Monday afternoon executed a search warrant where they located and seized a number of crystals and bracelets. A second individual at the home was arrested.

Both people were charged with possession of stolen property. No other details were provided.