Three people charged after rash of break-ins, robberies in Halifax’s north end

Halifax Regional Police say three people were charged after a slew of break-ins and robberies in the city.

In a Tuesday release, police said the first incident took place on Friday, Nov. 4, at around 11 p.m., when Fresh Prints Clothing Store on Agricola Street was broken into.

“The suspects broke into the store, stole a quantity of merchandise and fled the area in a vehicle,” a police statement said.

The vehicle was later determined to be stolen from a home on Charles Street earlier in the evening — a home also broken into and robbed, police allege.

Several hours later, just before 1 a.m. Saturday, another break-in was reported at a home on North Street in Halifax.

“A man broke into the home and threatened the resident when they confronted him,” police said, adding a man then fled the scene with “stolen property.”

At around 3 a.m. the same night, a break and enter was reported on Robie Street at Tarek’s Café, where police say someone stole property.

Shortly after, police allege officers located the vehicle stolen from the Charles Street home, in a parking lot on Glebe Street.

“Officers found property stolen from the break and enters inside the vehicle,” police also say in a statement.

A man and two women were then arrested at the scene.

Police say 31-year-old Glen William Paulette appeared in court Monday to face charges for theft of a motor vehicle, four counts of a break and enter, and charges related to a breach of probation.

The two women, 31-year-old Jessica Marie Crawford and 53-year-old Dawn Charmaine Beals, are facing charges relating to possession of property obtained by crime.