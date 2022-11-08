Menu

Canada

Justin Trudeau to become 1st world leader to appear on ‘Canada’s Drag Race’

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2022 2:22 pm
justin trudeau View image in full screen
Justin Trudeau, shown with host Brooke Lynn Hytes, is swinging by the "werkroom" on the upcoming series "Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World." . THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bell Media

Justin Trudeau is swinging by the “werkroom” on an upcoming spinoff of Canada’s Drag Race.

Producers of the drag queen competition series say the Prime Minister will make a special appearance on Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.

He’s the first world leader to visit the RuPaul-founded competition series, which has more than a dozen global spinoffs in countries including Sweden, Australia, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

An image from the set showed Trudeau beside Toronto drag queen and host Brooke Lynn Hytes in a segment where the contestants receive inspiring words before the episode’s main challenge.

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World expands beyond the Canadian borders of the regular series, inviting nine international drag queens to vie for the crown as Canada serves as host country.

Episodes begin showing on Crave starting Nov. 18.

Drag Race also announced guest judges for this season who include TV personality Jeanne Beker, Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka and Juno-winning singer Anjulie.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

