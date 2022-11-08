Tropical Storm Nicole expected to deliver heavy rain, wind to Eastern Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The Maritime provinces and southern Quebec are expected to experience an “autumn type storm” when Tropical Storm Nicole reaches Eastern Canada.

In a Tuesday afternoon update, the Canadian Hurricane Centre (CHC) said Nicole is currently north of the Bahamas and headed toward Florida. It may possibly make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane.

A range of warnings have been issued in parts of Florida, where many communities are still reeling from Hurricane Ian.

“The combined weather system is expected to track through New England early Saturday and into the Maritimes Saturday evening,” the CHC forecast read.

We continue to monitor storm 'Nicole' near the Bahamas which is expected to impact Florida Thursday. It will combine with a front on Friday bringing wind and precipitation to eastern Canada this weekend. A @ECCC_CHC bulletin has been issued https://t.co/BzWUYe8W6H. pic.twitter.com/hzeOjhA2Dy — ECCC Canadian Hurricane Centre (@ECCC_CHC) November 8, 2022

The storm is expected to transition to post tropical “well to our south,” and will bring heavy rain into southern Quebec and perhaps eastern Lake Ontario.

“Rain and wind is likely over the Maritime provinces with very mild, tropical temperatures and gusty winds south of the track and cold northeasterly winds north of it,” the centre predicted.

“Parts of central and eastern Quebec and eventually Newfoundland could even see some snow, so this will clearly be a non-tropical storm and this bulletin is in effect for the ‘tropical side’ of the system.”

The Canadian Hurricane Centre said they will track Nicole for a few days and issue updates Wednesday and Thursday.