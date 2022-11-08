Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Winnipeg installs new traffic signals in Old Kildonan

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 8, 2022 1:49 pm
Winnipeg has installed new traffic signals at the north intersection of McPhillips Street and Templeton Avenue to improve traffic flow and road safety. . View image in full screen
Winnipeg has installed new traffic signals at the north intersection of McPhillips Street and Templeton Avenue to improve traffic flow and road safety. . Pixabay

Winnipeg has installed new traffic signals at the north intersection of McPhillips Street and Templeton Avenue to improve traffic flow and road safety.

“These new traffic signals will provide an immediate improvement to pedestrian safety at the intersection, and when the curb ramps are installed in 2023, improved accessibility as well,” said Coun. Janice Lukes, chairperson of the Standing Policy Committee on Public Works.

Read more: Road safety culture in Winnipeg and city planning

The signals will be replacing the existing stop signs at the intersection to better accommodate a large number of people walking, cycling and driving.

“The new traffic signals are good news for Old Kildonan, and will make it safer for everyone to navigate through this busy intersection. I’m especially pleased that safety will be enhanced for pedestrians wishing to cross McPhillips Street, which has a high volume of traffic flow,” said Coun. Devi Sharma, Old Kildonan ward.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries after St. Boniface hit-and-run

Other such traffic safety features will be completed in the new year including adjustments to the north median, audible pedestrian signals and curb ramps with yellow detectable warning tiles.

The total cost of completion is expected to be between $250,000 and $300,000.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg senior, 82, killed in hit and run, say police'
Winnipeg senior, 82, killed in hit and run, say police
SafetywinnipegTrafficRoad SafetyJanice LukesOld KildonanDevi Sharma
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers