Winnipeg installs new traffic signals in Old Kildonan

Winnipeg has installed new traffic signals at the north intersection of McPhillips Street and Templeton Avenue to improve traffic flow and road safety.

“These new traffic signals will provide an immediate improvement to pedestrian safety at the intersection, and when the curb ramps are installed in 2023, improved accessibility as well,” said Coun. Janice Lukes, chairperson of the Standing Policy Committee on Public Works.

The signals will be replacing the existing stop signs at the intersection to better accommodate a large number of people walking, cycling and driving.

“The new traffic signals are good news for Old Kildonan, and will make it safer for everyone to navigate through this busy intersection. I’m especially pleased that safety will be enhanced for pedestrians wishing to cross McPhillips Street, which has a high volume of traffic flow,” said Coun. Devi Sharma, Old Kildonan ward.

Other such traffic safety features will be completed in the new year including adjustments to the north median, audible pedestrian signals and curb ramps with yellow detectable warning tiles.

The total cost of completion is expected to be between $250,000 and $300,000.