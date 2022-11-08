Brampton man charged in connection with sexual assault investigation involving child: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with an investigation into sexual offences committed against a child in Brampton, police say.

York Regional Police said in October, officers launched an investigating involving a 13-year-old sexual assault victim.

“Through the investigation, officers learned that the victim was approached by the accused at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton in the summer of 2022,” police alleged in a news release.

Officers said “over the course of the summer,” the accused allegedly had a non-consensual sexual relationship with the victim multiple times.

Police said the alleged incidents occurred in the suspect’s vehicle and in his home.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the accused is “possibly employed in the medical field and may have previously been employed at a school in the Peel Region.”

Officers said 30-year-old Greg Scarlett from Brampton was arrested on Monday.

He has been charged with four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual interference of a person under the age of 16, forcible confinement and luring a person under the age of 16.

Police have released a photo of Scarlett and are appealing for any possible additional victims or witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.