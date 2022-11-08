Menu

Edmonton Phase 1 parking ban starts Tuesday night

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted November 8, 2022 11:00 am
Click to play video: 'Edmonton weather forecast: Nov. 8, 2022'
Edmonton weather forecast: Nov. 8, 2022
WATCH ABOVE: Mike Sobel takes a look at the weather forecast for Edmonton for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

A Phase 1 parking ban will go into effect in Edmonton at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The City of Edmonton is set to speak further about the parking ban during an 11 a.m. news conference Tuesday.

Read more: Edmonton committee recommends increasing seasonal parking ban fine to $250

Phase 1 parking bans include major roads and bus routes. During a Phase 1 ban, drivers are not allowed to park on arterial or collector roads, or in the city’s 13 business improvement areas until after they have been cleared.

Drivers also cannot park on bus routes or any roads that have “Seasonal No Parking” signs.

Read more: Winter weather, poor road conditions lead to vehicles ‘flying off the highway’

Drivers are still allowed to park on residential roads that do not have “Seasonal No Parking” signs during a Phase 1 ban.

Late last month, the City of Edmonton detailed its snow removal plans for the upcoming season, vowing to have more equipment on the roads this winter to help clear snow and ice more effectively.

Trending Now

Read more: City of Edmonton says more equipment, better service coming to snow removal this season

Click to play video: 'Winter wallop has some Albertans pondering mandatory snow tires'
Winter wallop has some Albertans pondering mandatory snow tires

Drivers parked illegally during a seasonal parking ban this winter could see heftier fines than in previous years.

Late last month, councillors on the community and public services committee voted in favour of asking city council to approve an increase to the fine for parking ban infractions to $250 from $100.

The increase to the parking ban fine still needs final approval from city council. The topic will be before council for debate and approval on Nov. 14.

Edmontonians can sign up for text or email notifications to be alerted when a parking ban is put in place.

