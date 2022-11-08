Edmonton Phase 1 parking ban starts Tuesday night

Send this page to someone via email

A Phase 1 parking ban will go into effect in Edmonton at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The City of Edmonton is set to speak further about the parking ban during an 11 a.m. news conference Tuesday.

Phase 1 parking bans include major roads and bus routes. During a Phase 1 ban, drivers are not allowed to park on arterial or collector roads, or in the city’s 13 business improvement areas until after they have been cleared.

Drivers also cannot park on bus routes or any roads that have “Seasonal No Parking” signs.

Drivers are still allowed to park on residential roads that do not have “Seasonal No Parking” signs during a Phase 1 ban.

Late last month, the City of Edmonton detailed its snow removal plans for the upcoming season, vowing to have more equipment on the roads this winter to help clear snow and ice more effectively.

Drivers parked illegally during a seasonal parking ban this winter could see heftier fines than in previous years.

Late last month, councillors on the community and public services committee voted in favour of asking city council to approve an increase to the fine for parking ban infractions to $250 from $100.

The increase to the parking ban fine still needs final approval from city council. The topic will be before council for debate and approval on Nov. 14.

Edmontonians can sign up for text or email notifications to be alerted when a parking ban is put in place.

