Brampton trucker tried to import 188 bricks of suspected cocaine into Canada: officials

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Brampton man is facing charges after allegedly trying to import 188 bricks of suspected cocaine into Canada onboard a commercial truck, officials say.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement Monday that on Oct. 17, a commercial truck driver arrived at an inspection booth at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward in southwest Ontario.

The driver was sent for a secondary examination and border officers “noted inconsistencies in the load,” the statement said.

The inspection led to the discovery of 188 bricks of suspected cocaine, officials said.

The driver was arrested by border officers and transferred to the custody of the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect cocaine was also sent to the RCMP.

Brampton resident Zenon Bialkowski, 68, has since been charged with importation of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The statement said the matter is now before the courts in Sarnia.