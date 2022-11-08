Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brampton trucker tried to import 188 bricks of suspected cocaine into Canada: officials

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 8, 2022 10:18 am
Brampton resident Zenon Bialkowski, 68, has been charged with importation of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking. . View image in full screen
Brampton resident Zenon Bialkowski, 68, has been charged with importation of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking. . Handout / CBSA / RCMP

A Brampton man is facing charges after allegedly trying to import 188 bricks of suspected cocaine into Canada onboard a commercial truck, officials say.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement Monday that on Oct. 17, a commercial truck driver arrived at an inspection booth at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward in southwest Ontario.

The driver was sent for a secondary examination and border officers “noted inconsistencies in the load,” the statement said.

Trending Now

The inspection led to the discovery of 188 bricks of suspected cocaine, officials said.

Read more: Toronto man on Canada’s most wanted list arrested in U.K.

The driver was arrested by border officers and transferred to the custody of the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect cocaine was also sent to the RCMP.

Brampton resident Zenon Bialkowski, 68, has since been charged with importation of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The statement said the matter is now before the courts in Sarnia.

CrimeRCMPCanadaBramptonCocaineCBSAcanada borderCanada crimeBlue Water BridgePoint EdwardBlue Water Bridge arrestBrampton truck driver charged
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers