Crime

Man spits in Lindsay officer’s face while in custody, police say

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 8, 2022 9:56 am
Police in Lindsay say a man first arrested for public intoxication was further charged after spitting in a police officer's face. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay say a man first arrested for public intoxication was further charged after spitting in a police officer's face. Global News Peterborough file

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces charges following an altercation with a police officer in Lindsay on Monday afternoon.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a family dispute reported at a Lindsay Street South motel — a situation that required two further additional visits to the motel.

During one of the visits, police say an unwanted, intoxicated man was outside a motel room banging on the door and yelling.

Read more: 1 arrested after victim struck in head with bottle during fight in Lindsay: police

The man was arrested for public intoxication. However, police allege while the suspect was in custody, he spat in an officer’s face.

Kyle Henry, 56, of Lindsay, was charged with assaulting a peace officer and being intoxicated in a public place.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 15.

