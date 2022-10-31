1 arrested after victim struck in head with bottle during fight in Lindsay: police

See more sharing options

A Lindsay, Ont., resident faces an assault charge following a reported fight on the weekend.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of several people fighting after leaving a business in the area of York Street South.

Police say during the melee, an individual who attempted to defuse the fight was struck in the head with a bottle.

The victim was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident led to the arrest of Aleasha Lamoureux, 28, of Lindsay, who was charged with assault with a weapon.

She was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 8.