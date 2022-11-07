Toronto police charge driver 3 months after fatal crash at Bathurst and Steeles

Sitting in a video room at the Toronto South Detention Centre wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, Timothy Bachlow listened carefully as a justice of the peace who appeared virtually from the Toronto North Courthouse told Bachlow the Crown was consenting to his release from custody with conditions, including that he not sit in the driver’s seat of any vehicle.

Bachlow, 24, has just been formally charged with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in relation to a fatal crash that claimed the life of his passenger and seriously injured the driver of another vehicle, after turning himself in to police on Friday.

It was Aug. 9 around 5:30 a.m. when emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue for a two-car collision. At the time, police said a Toyota Highlander was travelling eastbound on Steeles Avenue West, waiting to make a left turn onto Bathurst Street, when it was struck by a westbound Nissan Altima, travelling at a high speed. Investigators said the driver of the Nissan lost control at the intersection, causing his vehicle to spin out, before striking the back of the Toyota.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Caledon man sentenced to 6 years for triple fatal crash in 2018

Police said a passenger in the Nissan was killed and the driver of the Toyota was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but did not identify the victims’ ages nor genders. Bachlow, who was driving the Nissan, was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators did not release his name at the time.

He will be back in court next month after being released on a $3,000 surety bail and was ordered to have no contact with the surviving victim.