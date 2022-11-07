Manitoba truck driver air-lifted from crash on Trans-Canada Highway: RCMP

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say a truck driver had to be air-lifted to hospital following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba last week.

Emergency crews were called to a collision in the eastbound lane of Highway 1, just east of Sydney, Man., around 4:50 p.m. Friday.

Police say the driver of a a flat deck semi-trailer had stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound lane to check his load when the truck was hit from behind by a box truck.

Investigators say it appears the box truck had partially veered onto the shoulder.

View image in full screen The semi-driver wasn’t hurt in the crash, RCMP say. RCMP/Handout

View image in full screen The driver of the box truck was air-lifted to hospital from the scene. RCMP/Handout

The driver of the box truck, a 34-year-old man from Portage la Prairie was rushed to hospital by STARS air ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the semi-trailer, a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, was not injured.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.