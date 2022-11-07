Menu

Peterborough man identified as victim in Hwy. 10 fatal collision in Caledon: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 4:33 pm
OPP say a Peterborough man died following a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 10 in Caledon on Nov. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
OPP say a Peterborough man died following a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 10 in Caledon on Nov. 3, 2022. Caledon OPP

A Peterborough, Ont., man has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle collision in Caledon last week.

Caledon OPP say around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 3, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision between a passenger vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle along Highway 10 near Beech Grove Side Road in the Town of Caledon.

Read more: Driver dies in crash on County Road 45 near Roseneath: Northumberland OPP

Police say their initial investigation suggests the passenger vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic and collided with the commercial motor vehicle.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the CMV was not injured.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday afternoon, OPP identified the victim of the collision as Kirk Campbell, 20, of Peterborough.

Police say the collision remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dash-cam footage is asked to call the Caledon detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

