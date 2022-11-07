Peterborough man identified as victim in Hwy. 10 fatal collision in Caledon: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle collision in Caledon last week.

Caledon OPP say around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 3, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision between a passenger vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle along Highway 10 near Beech Grove Side Road in the Town of Caledon.

Police say their initial investigation suggests the passenger vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic and collided with the commercial motor vehicle.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the CMV was not injured.

UPDATE: At approx 10:30am, #CaledonOPP & emergency crews responded to a 2-veh collision on Hwy 10. One driver has been pronounced deceased at the scene. The Highway will remain closed for several hours as the investigation continues. More info to be shared when available. ^jb pic.twitter.com/MMgeMop0kY — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) November 3, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday afternoon, OPP identified the victim of the collision as Kirk Campbell, 20, of Peterborough.

Police say the collision remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dash-cam footage is asked to call the Caledon detachment at 1-888-310-1122.