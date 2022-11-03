1 dead after collision in Caledon, Ont., police say

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Caledon are investigating after a serious vehicle collision on Thursday morning that killed one person.

In a tweet, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers from its Caledon detachment and other emergency crews were called to the incident on Highway 10.

The tweet — posted at 10:40 a.m. — said the collision occurred between Beech Grove and Charleston side roads.

In an update on Monday afternoon, OPP said one driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

#CaledonOPP & emergency crews are currently responding to a serious collision on Hwy 10 in @YourCaledon – currently being closed between Beech Grove SR and Charleston SR For heavy truck traffic, use Hwy 9 or King St to Airport Rd More information to be shared when available.^jb pic.twitter.com/h5kJ6kSUQd — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) November 3, 2022