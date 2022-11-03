Menu

1 dead after collision in Caledon, Ont., police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 1:56 pm
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police in Caledon are investigating after a serious vehicle collision on Thursday morning that killed one person.

In a tweet, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers from its Caledon detachment and other emergency crews were called to the incident on Highway 10.

Read more: 1 taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision in Caledon

The tweet — posted at 10:40 a.m. — said the collision occurred between Beech Grove and Charleston side roads.

Trending Now

In an update on Monday afternoon, OPP said one driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

