1 dead after collision in Caledon, Ont., police say

Police in Caledon are investigating after a serious vehicle collision on Thursday morning that killed one person.
In a tweet, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers from its Caledon detachment and other emergency crews were called to the incident on Highway 10.
The tweet — posted at 10:40 a.m. — said the collision occurred between Beech Grove and Charleston side roads.
In an update on Monday afternoon, OPP said one driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
