N.S. government’s cost to build housing for 350 NSCC students at 3 campuses grows

When construction is complete, student housing will be available to 50 students at the Nova Scotia Community College’s Pictou Campus in Stellarton — though the price per student isn’t clear yet.

Premier Tim Houston and NSCC president Don Bureaux were on hand to give an update about the work that was first announced in October 2021.

The premier pleaded with students in attendance to stay and work in the province after graduating, but acknowledged the struggle to pursue studies in the first place.

“We have incredible challenges for housing for sure, across this province, so we know that students are impacted in a big, big way.”

One of those students is Emma Grant, who is in her first year. She’s worried about her daily commute to school from Truro — which takes more than half an hour each way — especially with winter approaching.

“I searched for almost a year when I was in Grade 12 to find a housing (option) near the campus, but there was nothing,” Grant told Global News. “The only bachelors that were here were, like, $900, $800, and no student can afford that.”

The nitty gritty

The Pictou campus is one of three NSCC locations to see student housing builds on the horizon.

One hundred beds are included in plans for a building near the Akerley campus in Dartmouth, while the Ivany campus will be able to host 200 students.

The Akerley and Pictou buildings are expected to be completed by September 2024, while doors to the Ivany campus’s proposed housing won’t open until September 2025.

Both the Pictou and Ivany campuses are a year behind schedule from projections stated in March by Brian Wong, the province’s minister of advanced education. The cost for the three buildings has also grown from $89.9 million at that time to $112 million.

Citing “inflationary” and “labour pressures,” Houston said Monday the cost is rising on “many” provincial projects put out for tender.

“We accept that and we know these investments are necessary,” he said.

The growing demand and a key unanswered question

One thing that is clear is the growing need for housing, especially for students.

“In talking with Minister (Pat) Dunn, asking what can we do to make students’ lives more successful, better, housing was atop the list,” said Bureaux. “I assure you the moment we announce the opening of this new residence, it will be filled within minutes.”

Houston said “this is a recognition that there are needs.”

“There are many students with needs and we’re getting started,” he said. “There will always be more work to be done.”

When these projects are complete, there will be student housing options at six of 13 physical NSCC campuses. The other campuses with existing options are the Truro, the Strait Area and the college’s Centre of Geographic Sciences in Lawrencetown.

“I wish it was a lot sooner because it’s going to be done (when) I’m done my program,” Grant said. “But it is good for future students…. I’m all for it. I think it should’ve been done a long time ago.”

One thing that is not clear is how much a student would have to pay to live in one of the units.

“All the final details have not been worked out for that yet,” Bureaux said. “We want to make it affordable for our students.”