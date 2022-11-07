Menu

Crime

Guelph brothers charged after 1 accused of falsely claiming to be lawyer

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 7, 2022 10:53 am
During National Impaired Driving Prevention Week, the Saskatchewan RCMP reminds drivers not to consume alcohol and drugs before getting behind the wheel. View image in full screen
During National Impaired Driving Prevention Week, the Saskatchewan RCMP reminds drivers not to consume alcohol and drugs before getting behind the wheel. Photo supplied: Saskatchewan RCMP

A pair of Guelph brothers are facing charges after an attempt to get one out of an impaired driving charge.

The Guelph Police Service was informed of a possible impaired driver on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were given a description of the vehicle and located it at a home just outside the city.

They identified the driver and asked him for a breath sample but not before a second man arrived and claimed to be his lawyer.

Investigators say the man was advised by the other individual not to give a breath sample to the officers.

He was eventually arrested and taken down to the police station, where breath tests confirmed that he was over the legal limit.

A further investigation determined that the other individual was the accused’s brother and not an actual lawyer.

A 49-year-old man is charged with impaired driving and obstructing police, and a 47-year-old man is charged with obstructing police and counselling to commit an indictable offence.

Both are scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Nov. 22.

 

