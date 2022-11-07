Guelph brothers charged after 1 accused of falsely claiming to be lawyer

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Guelph brothers are facing charges after an attempt to get one out of an impaired driving charge.

The Guelph Police Service was informed of a possible impaired driver on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were given a description of the vehicle and located it at a home just outside the city.

They identified the driver and asked him for a breath sample but not before a second man arrived and claimed to be his lawyer.

Investigators say the man was advised by the other individual not to give a breath sample to the officers.

He was eventually arrested and taken down to the police station, where breath tests confirmed that he was over the legal limit.

A further investigation determined that the other individual was the accused’s brother and not an actual lawyer.

A 49-year-old man is charged with impaired driving and obstructing police, and a 47-year-old man is charged with obstructing police and counselling to commit an indictable offence.

Both are scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Nov. 22.