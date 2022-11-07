Menu

Crime

OPP report 1 person dead after fatal Huntsville collision

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 11:09 am
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a fatal single-vehicle collision on Highway 11 north in Huntsville this weekend.

On Friday just after 11:30 p.m., police and other emergency services respond to a call where a single passenger vehicle had rolled over into the ditch along Highway 11.

Police say the lone driver, a 22-year-old from Burk’s Falls, was ejected and transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Highway 11 northbound and southbound lanes were closed between North Waseosa Lake Road and Novar Road as OPP completed their investigation. All lanes have since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with an officer is being asked by police to call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

