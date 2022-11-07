Menu

Strong winds sweep through parts of Simcoe County on Monday

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 9:18 am
Downtown Barrie arch in Barrie Ont., Aug. 14, 2022 View image in full screen
Downtown Barrie arch in Barrie Ont., Aug. 14, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

A special weather statement is in effect for the Barrie, Orillia, and Midland area, with strong winds blowing through the region on Monday.

Environment Canada is reporting strong westerly winds with gusts up to 70 km/h.

The area impacted includes Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, and Orr Lake.

The national weather agency expected the strong winds to last until the afternoon.

Read more: Barrie realtors association looks to raise $22,000 to support of local shelters

Environment Canada warns strong wind gusts may toss loose objects and break branches off of trees and that Isolated power outages are possible.

The weather agency says another cold front is expected to move across the area overnight, bringing with it strong westerly winds.

