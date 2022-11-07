Strong winds sweep through parts of Simcoe County on Monday

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A special weather statement is in effect for the Barrie, Orillia, and Midland area, with strong winds blowing through the region on Monday.

Environment Canada is reporting strong westerly winds with gusts up to 70 km/h.

The area impacted includes Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, and Orr Lake.

The national weather agency expected the strong winds to last until the afternoon.

Environment Canada warns strong wind gusts may toss loose objects and break branches off of trees and that Isolated power outages are possible.

The weather agency says another cold front is expected to move across the area overnight, bringing with it strong westerly winds.