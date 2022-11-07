Strong winds sweep through parts of Simcoe County on Monday

A special weather statement is in effect for the Barrie, Orillia, and Midland area, with strong winds blowing through the region on Monday.
Environment Canada is reporting strong westerly winds with gusts up to 70 km/h.
The area impacted includes Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, and Orr Lake.
The national weather agency expected the strong winds to last until the afternoon.
Environment Canada warns strong wind gusts may toss loose objects and break branches off of trees and that Isolated power outages are possible.
The weather agency says another cold front is expected to move across the area overnight, bringing with it strong westerly winds.
