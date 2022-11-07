Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2022 6:11 am
Click to play video: 'Solidarity Saturday rallies held for striking CUPE education workers'
Solidarity Saturday rallies held for striking CUPE education workers
WATCH ABOVE: Thousands across the province of Ontario gathered across cities to rally together for striking CUPE education workers. Ahmar Khan reports.

TORONTO — A daylong demonstration is planned for Queen’s Park Monday, as members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) continue to protest government legislation that imposed a contract on 55,000 provincial education workers and took away their right to strike.

The protest comes as CUPE, the provincial government, parents and students await a decision by the Ontario Labour Relations Board on the legality of the strike that began Friday, when thousands of workers walked off the job.

The government is seeking a ruling that their walkout is illegal, while CUPE contends the job action is a form of legitimate political protest.

Trending Now

Board Chair Brian O’Byrne heard arguments over the course of 16 hours on Saturday and another eight hours on Sunday, before promising to come to a decision as quickly as possible.

Read more: Multiple unions planning mass Ontario-wide walkout to protest Ford government: sources

Story continues below advertisement

CUPE has scheduled a news conference for Monday morning, where the union’s national president will be joined by national and provincial labour leaders to discuss the pushback to Bill 28.

The strike closed numerous schools across the province Friday, with even more set to shut on Monday should the work stoppage continue.

CUPECanadian Union Of Public Employeesontario school strikeOntario StrikeOntario CUPE school strikeLabour Boardschool strike Ontario 2022CUPE strike legalCUPE strike legalityontario cupe strike 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers