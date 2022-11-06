Menu

Sports

Rourke, B.C. Lions down Calgary Stampeders 30-16 in West semifinal

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2022 7:55 pm
B.C. Lions' Keon Hatcher, from left to right, Alexander Hollins, Andrew Peirson, Dominique Rhymes and Jevon Cottoy celebrate Hatcher's touchdown against the Calgary Stampeders during the second half of the CFL western semifinal football game, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions' Keon Hatcher, from left to right, Alexander Hollins, Andrew Peirson, Dominique Rhymes and Jevon Cottoy celebrate Hatcher's touchdown against the Calgary Stampeders during the second half of the CFL western semifinal football game, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Quarterback Nathan Rourke and the B.C. Lions are through to the second round of the CFL playoffs after downing the Calgary Stampeders 30-16 in the West Division semifinal on Sunday.

Making his first post-season appearance, Rourke threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns, connecting on 22-of-30 attempts.

Read more: Hamilton Tiger-Cats season comes to crashing halt after playoff loss against Montreal

Antonio Pipkin added 45 passing yards and a TD for B.C., and Sean Whyte hit three field goals, including a 41-yard kick.

The Lions will head to Winnipeg to face the Blue Bombers in the West Division final on Nov. 13.

The East Division final will see the Montreal Alouettes take on the Argonauts in Toronto the same day.

The Grey Cup will be played in Regina on Nov. 20.

Read more: B.C. Lions to host 2024 Grey Cup

The two sides came in with identical 12-6 regular-season records but the Stampeders were plagued by penalties on Sunday, taking eight for 83 yards.

Whyte capped the final drive of the day with a 15-yard field goal to seal the score at 30-16.

BC Lions set to host home playoff game

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2022.

VancouverCFLCalgaryCalgary StampedersGrey CupBC LionsCFL FootballB.C. LionsWest semi
© 2022 The Canadian Press

