Rourke, B.C. Lions down Calgary Stampeders 30-16 in West semifinal

Quarterback Nathan Rourke and the B.C. Lions are through to the second round of the CFL playoffs after downing the Calgary Stampeders 30-16 in the West Division semifinal on Sunday.

Making his first post-season appearance, Rourke threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns, connecting on 22-of-30 attempts.

Antonio Pipkin added 45 passing yards and a TD for B.C., and Sean Whyte hit three field goals, including a 41-yard kick.

The Lions will head to Winnipeg to face the Blue Bombers in the West Division final on Nov. 13.

The East Division final will see the Montreal Alouettes take on the Argonauts in Toronto the same day.

The Grey Cup will be played in Regina on Nov. 20.

The two sides came in with identical 12-6 regular-season records but the Stampeders were plagued by penalties on Sunday, taking eight for 83 yards.

Whyte capped the final drive of the day with a 15-yard field goal to seal the score at 30-16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2022.