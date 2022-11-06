Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

UBC students pitch climate action ideas to City of Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Christa Dao Global News
Posted November 6, 2022 7:53 pm
UBC students offered their solutions to climate-change issues to the City of Vancouver. View image in full screen
UBC students offered their solutions to climate-change issues to the City of Vancouver. Global News

British Columbians by now are aware of how catastrophic climate change can be after experiencing extreme storms and wildfire seasons in recent years.

Its effects are also now the focus of a new area of study at UBC, where several courses are now being offered to study the impact of climate change.

Read more: Canada’s homebuilders and residents are adapting to a warming climate. Here’s how

“More climate education is a big message we’re hearing at UBC and universities around the world,’ said Linda Nowlan, UBC’s Sustainability Hub’s senior director.

“We really need to educate tomorrow’s leaders so they’re prepared to address this huge challenge for all of us.”

The Inaugural Certificate of Climate Studies and Action was launched at UBC earlier this year.

Story continues below advertisement

A climate-action lab saw 40 students participate, with the goal of finding green solutions to challenges.

On Thursday, those students pitched their ideas to the City of Vancouver.

“The City of Vancouver came to us and were looking for ways to encourage citizens from being concerned to being actively engaged,” said Tara Ivanochko, a UBC professor.

“(The students) were phenomenal. They were creative and distinct. We had nine different teams working on this, and we had nine different creative solutions.”

Read more: COP27: Canadian delegation set to talk about oceans’ role in fighting climate change

Other courses offered at UBC include ways of tackling climate anxiety, how to transition to green energy sources and the impacts of consumerism on the environment.

Students have already been involved in climate action at UBC.

“Most of the climate action at UBC was student-led and student-governed,” said Carly Hilbert, a UBC student.

“This gives us the connections to work with each other. Climate change is bigger than any one person, and the action we need to take is bigger than any one individual.”

Click to play video: 'COP27: Drone shows climate activists’ huge protest poster near German castle'
COP27: Drone shows climate activists’ huge protest poster near German castle
Advertisement
Related News
VancouverClimate ChangeBCUBCCity of Vancouverclimate actionBC Climate ChangeUBC studentsclimate change actionUBC students climate change
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers