Fire

Fire guts Coldstream, B.C. home Sunday morning

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted November 6, 2022 3:20 pm
coldstream house fire october View image in full screen
Photo taken from Michael Drive, shows black smoke billowing from a Coldstream home. Stacie Grahn / Submitted

A Coldstream, B.C., home was engulfed in a fire Sunday morning.

According to Stacie Grahn, who witnessed the blaze, the fire erupted around 9:50 a.m.

Footage from the scene shows plumes of thick black smoke rising from the home, which is located on Cherry Lane on Middleton Mountain.

Read more: Dogs alert North Okanagan family to devastating early morning fire

Several neighbours reported hearing loud bangs during the fire.

At this time, the cause of the fire and whether there were any injuries from the blaze is unknown.

Global News has reached out to the Coldstream Fire Department for more information.

Click to play video: 'Major fire guts two Vernon homes, destroys RV'
Major fire guts two Vernon homes, destroys RV
FireHouse FireNorth OkanaganBlazecoldstreamStructure FireColdstream Fire DepartmentColdstream FireColdstream house fire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

