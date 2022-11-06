Fire guts Coldstream, B.C. home Sunday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A Coldstream, B.C., home was engulfed in a fire Sunday morning.

According to Stacie Grahn, who witnessed the blaze, the fire erupted around 9:50 a.m.

Footage from the scene shows plumes of thick black smoke rising from the home, which is located on Cherry Lane on Middleton Mountain.

Several neighbours reported hearing loud bangs during the fire.

At this time, the cause of the fire and whether there were any injuries from the blaze is unknown.

Global News has reached out to the Coldstream Fire Department for more information.