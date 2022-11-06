Menu

Sports

Junior hockey round-up: Three Okanagan teams victorious Saturday night

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted November 6, 2022 1:15 pm

Saturday night round-up of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

KELOWNA 3, KAMLOOPS 1

The Kelowna Rockets downed the 2023 Memorial Cup host Kamloops Blazers 3-1 on Saturday.

Kelowna overloaded the Blazers net while on the power play.

The Rockets prematurely raised their hands in celebration after whacking away in front of the net but the play continued. Referees later declared that the puck did indeed cross the line giving the Rockets a 1-0 lead.

The Blazers’ captain tied things up on the power play just before the end of the period.

Nolan Flamand from behind the Kamloops net set Andrew Cristall up with a one-timer to restore the Rockets lead.

The Rockets scored their third goal of the night just past the midway point of the third period.

Rockets will return home on Wednesday to verse Prince George Cougars for the first time this season.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

PENTICTON 5, WENATCHEE 1

The Penticton Vees extended their winning streak with a 5-1 takedown over the Wenatchee Wild Saturday.

Bradly Nadeau scored twice in the win to extend his point streak to 16 games. Nadeau opened the scoring just before the nine-minute mark in the first period.

Wenatchee tied midway through the first but Penticton jumped back out ahead late in the opening frame.

Just 15 seconds later, the Vees added to their lead in the second period. Penticton scored two final times before the end of the third.

Up next, the Vees will go head to head against the Vernon Vipers on November 11.

VERNON 2, CHILLIWACK 1

The Vernon Vipers were victorious over the Chilliwack Chiefs 2-1 on Saturday.

The Vipers opened the scoring late in the first period. Vernon held the shot advantage, 10-5 after first period.

Scoring balanced out in the second period with the Chiefs getting some chances offensively. Chilliwack tied the scoreboard after a rebound in the second period.

Vipers put one last goal in the net during the third period. The Chiefs got the goalie pulled but couldn’t draw the game even, giving the Vipers a victory.

Up next, the Vipers are back in action Tuesday night against West Kelowna.

