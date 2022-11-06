Menu

Canada

Federal by-election to take place in Mississauga-Lakeshore on Dec. 12

By Heidi Lee Global News
Posted November 6, 2022 12:31 pm
canada election View image in full screen
A voter heads to cast their vote in Canada's federal election at the Fairbanks Interpretation Centre in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Sunday that a by-election will be held on Dec. 12 in the electoral district of Mississauga-Lakeshore.

On June 3, Elections Canada announced that it received a notice on May 30 from the House of Commons saying that a seat for Mississauga-Lakeshore is vacant.

This came after former Mississauga-Lakeshore MP Sven Spengemann stepped down from his role as MP in May to work for the United Nations.

Read more: Former Ontario finance minister Charles Sousa set to run in federal byelection

On Saturday, the Liberal Party announced that Charles Sousa, former provincial minister of finance, will run in the Mississauga–Lakeshore by-election.

Meanwhile, police officer Ron Chhinzer will run in the by-election as the Conservative candidate.

Julia Kole, who previously ran as a MPP candidate for the Ontario NDP, is running for the NDP.

Mary Kidnew is running for the Green Party.

— With files from Global’s Isaac Callan

