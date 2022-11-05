Beaver Blood Moon: 2022’s last lunar eclipse to take place on Nov. 8

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The last lunar eclipse of the year will take place next week.

And, according to one astronomy educator who lives just outside of Ottawa, it’ll be the last one for some time.

Gary Boyle says the eclipse — with the moon passing through Earth’s shadow — will take place during the predawn hours of Tuesday, Nov. 8, with Eastern, Atlantic and Newfoundland time zones seeing most of the event until moonset.

The rest of Canada will also be able to take in the celestial showing, albeit with earlier hours. The eclipse will last a maximum of three hours and 40 minutes.

“The next lunar eclipse will only be partially occurring on Oc. 28, 2023, and visible for the eastern portion of North America,” said Boyle.

Story continues below advertisement

“The next total eclipse that all of North America will see will be on March 14, 2025.”

4:26 ‘Super flower blood moon’ for first lunar eclipse of 2022

Next week’s full moon is also called a Beaver Moon.

According to the website Almanac.com, it’s called a Beaver Moon because it happens during the month when beavers begin taking shelter in their lodges.

The website says the full moon is also known by the names of Digging, Deer Rutting, Whitefish, Frost and Freezing.

Lunar eclipses are also known as Blood Moons, making this eclipse the Beaver Blood Moon.

1:59 Stunning ‘blood flower’ supermoon rises with rare lunar eclipse

Below are the eclipse times for Canada:

Story continues below advertisement

Newfoundland and Labrador Time

Partial umbral eclipse begins: 5:39 a.m. Moon enters the earth’s shadow.

Total lunar eclipse begins: 6:46 a.m. Moon turns dark orange or red.

Greatest eclipse: 6:51 a.m. The eclipse moon begins to set in the west.

Total lunar eclipse ends: Moon has set.

Partial umbral eclipse ends: Moon has set.

Atlantic Time

Partial umbral eclipse begins: 5:09 a.m. Moon enters Earth’s shadow.

Total lunar eclipse begins: 6:16 a.m. Moon turns dark orange or red.

Greatest eclipse: 6:59 a.m. The eclipse moon begins to set in the west.

Total lunar eclipse ends: Moon has set.

Partial umbral eclipse ends: Moon has set.

5:17 Lunar Laws: Who owns the moon?

Eastern Time

Partial umbral eclipse begins: 4:09 a.m. Moon enters Earth’s shadow.

Total lunar eclipse begins: 5:16 a.m. Moon turns dark orange or red.

Greatest eclipse: 5:59 a.m. Mid-point of the eclipse.

Total lunar eclipse ends: 6:41 a.m. Moon begins to leave the shadow as it sets in the west.

Partial umbral eclipse ends: Moon has set.

Central Time

Partial umbral eclipse begins: 3:09 a.m. Moon enters Earth’s shadow.

Total lunar eclipse begins: 4:16 a.m. Moon turns dark orange or red.

Greatest eclipse: 4:59 a.m. Mid-point of the eclipse.

Total lunar eclipse ends: 5:41 a.m. Moon begins to leave the shadow.

Partial umbral eclipse ends: 6:49 a.m. Moon exits earth’s shadow.

0:53 NASA detects largest meteor strikes on Mars through InSight, Orbiter missions

Mountain Time

Partial umbral eclipse begins: 2:09 a.m. Moon enters Earth’s shadow.

Total lunar eclipse begins: 3:16 a.m. Moon turns dark orange or red.

Greatest eclipse: 3:59 a.m. Mid-point of the eclipse.

Total lunar eclipse ends: 4:41 a.m. Moon begins to leave the shadow.

Partial umbral eclipse ends: 5:49 a.m. Moon exits Earth’s shadow.

Pacific Time

Partial umbral eclipse begins: 1:09 a.m. Moon will rise as the eclipse begins.

Total lunar eclipse begins: 2:16 a.m. Moon turns dark orange or red.

Greatest eclipse: 2:59 a.m. Mid-point of the eclipse.

Total lunar eclipse ends: 3:41 a.m. Moon begins to leave the shadow.

Partial umbral eclipse ends: 4:49 a.m. Moon exits Earth’s shadow.