Canada

Beaver Blood Moon: 2022’s last lunar eclipse to take place on Nov. 8

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 5, 2022 7:26 pm
After Tuesday, the next lunar eclipse will take place in October 2023, but will only be visible in eastern Canada. The next total eclipse viewable across North American will be March 2025. Gary Boyle

The last lunar eclipse of the year will take place next week.

And, according to one astronomy educator who lives just outside of Ottawa, it’ll be the last one for some time.

Gary Boyle says the eclipse — with the moon passing through Earth’s shadow — will take place during the predawn hours of Tuesday, Nov. 8, with Eastern, Atlantic and Newfoundland time zones seeing most of the event until moonset.

Read more: Stunning photos show solar eclipse as a ‘ring of fire’ over Canada

The rest of Canada will also be able to take in the celestial showing, albeit with earlier hours. The eclipse will last a maximum of three hours and 40 minutes.

“The next lunar eclipse will only be partially occurring on Oc. 28, 2023, and visible for the eastern portion of North America,” said Boyle.

“The next total eclipse that all of North America will see will be on March 14, 2025.”

Next week’s full moon is also called a Beaver Moon.

According to the website Almanac.com, it’s called a Beaver Moon because it happens during the month when beavers begin taking shelter in their lodges.

The website says the full moon is also known by the names of Digging, Deer Rutting, Whitefish, Frost and Freezing.

Lunar eclipses are also known as Blood Moons, making this eclipse the Beaver Blood Moon.

Below are the eclipse times for Canada:

Newfoundland and Labrador Time

Partial umbral eclipse begins: 5:39 a.m. Moon enters the earth’s shadow.

Total lunar eclipse begins: 6:46 a.m. Moon turns dark orange or red.

Greatest eclipse: 6:51 a.m. The eclipse moon begins to set in the west.

Total lunar eclipse ends: Moon has set.

Partial umbral eclipse ends: Moon has set.

Atlantic Time

Partial umbral eclipse begins: 5:09 a.m. Moon enters Earth’s shadow.

Total lunar eclipse begins: 6:16 a.m. Moon turns dark orange or red.

Greatest eclipse: 6:59 a.m. The eclipse moon begins to set in the west.

Total lunar eclipse ends: Moon has set.

Partial umbral eclipse ends: Moon has set.

Eastern Time

Partial umbral eclipse begins: 4:09 a.m. Moon enters Earth’s shadow.

Total lunar eclipse begins: 5:16 a.m. Moon turns dark orange or red.

Greatest eclipse: 5:59 a.m. Mid-point of the eclipse.

Total lunar eclipse ends: 6:41 a.m. Moon begins to leave the shadow as it sets in the west.

Partial umbral eclipse ends: Moon has set.

Central Time

Partial umbral eclipse begins: 3:09 a.m. Moon enters Earth’s shadow.

Total lunar eclipse begins: 4:16 a.m. Moon turns dark orange or red.

Greatest eclipse: 4:59 a.m. Mid-point of the eclipse.

Total lunar eclipse ends: 5:41 a.m. Moon begins to leave the shadow.

Partial umbral eclipse ends: 6:49 a.m. Moon exits earth’s shadow.

Mountain Time

Partial umbral eclipse begins: 2:09 a.m. Moon enters Earth’s shadow.

Total lunar eclipse begins: 3:16 a.m. Moon turns dark orange or red.

Greatest eclipse: 3:59 a.m. Mid-point of the eclipse.

Total lunar eclipse ends: 4:41 a.m. Moon begins to leave the shadow.

Partial umbral eclipse ends: 5:49 a.m. Moon exits Earth’s shadow.

Pacific Time

Partial umbral eclipse begins: 1:09 a.m. Moon will rise as the eclipse begins.

Total lunar eclipse begins: 2:16 a.m. Moon turns dark orange or red.

Greatest eclipse: 2:59 a.m. Mid-point of the eclipse.

Total lunar eclipse ends: 3:41 a.m. Moon begins to leave the shadow.

Partial umbral eclipse ends: 4:49 a.m. Moon exits Earth’s shadow.

