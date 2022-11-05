Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont. MADD chapter launches Project Red Ribbon ahead of holiday season

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 5, 2022 2:41 pm
Click to play video: 'MADD Saskatoon launches Project Red Ribbon ahead of holidays'
MADD Saskatoon launches Project Red Ribbon ahead of holidays
Bonny Stevenson of MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) Saskatoon spoke on Tuesday about a new initiative called Project Red Ribbon to promote sober driving. "I think when everyone sees that red ribbon they should know what it means and how important it is to drive sober," Stevenson said. This year's Project Red Ribbon is the 35th year the campaign has returned and runs from Nov. 1st to Jan. 2nd.

The London, Ont., chapter of MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is inviting Londoners to tie a red ribbon in support of sober driving during the holiday season.

MADD’s Project Red Ribbon campaign runs from Nov. 1 to the first Monday of the new year during a busy period for social gatherings.

“Our red ribbon is a small but powerful symbol of the wearers’ commitment to sober driving, and reminds us all that the deaths and injuries resulting from impairment-related crashes are needless and preventable,” MADD London stated on its website.

Read more: London, Ont., councillors to vote on memorial for victims of impaired driving

The launch took place Saturday morning at the Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Trending Now

London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos attended the launch to support the campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

“The campaign is a message to all of us (that) we all have the responsibility to step up, do what’s right, not drink and drive and call out those who do,” he said.

MADD Canada is reminding Canadians to never drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, to plan ahead if you plan to drink and call 911 if you suspect a driver may be impaired.

Click to play video: 'Three collisions over the weekend caused by alleged impaired driving'
Three collisions over the weekend caused by alleged impaired driving
LondonImpaired DrivingDrunk DrivingMADDMADD CanadaProject Red RibbonMADD London
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers