London, Ont. MADD chapter launches Project Red Ribbon ahead of holiday season

The London, Ont., chapter of MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is inviting Londoners to tie a red ribbon in support of sober driving during the holiday season.

MADD’s Project Red Ribbon campaign runs from Nov. 1 to the first Monday of the new year during a busy period for social gatherings.

“Our red ribbon is a small but powerful symbol of the wearers’ commitment to sober driving, and reminds us all that the deaths and injuries resulting from impairment-related crashes are needless and preventable,” MADD London stated on its website.

The launch took place Saturday morning at the Forest Lawn Cemetery.

London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos attended the launch to support the campaign.

“The campaign is a message to all of us (that) we all have the responsibility to step up, do what’s right, not drink and drive and call out those who do,” he said.

MADD Canada is reminding Canadians to never drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, to plan ahead if you plan to drink and call 911 if you suspect a driver may be impaired.