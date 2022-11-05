Man dead after stabbing inside Pickering, Ont. home

A man in his 50s has died after a stabbing in Pickering, Ont., on Friday night, police say.
Durham Regional Police said officers were called to the area of Rosebank Road and Sheppard Avenue at around 7 p.m.
Officers arrived at an address in Rosebank Road to find a 56-year-old man had been stabbed “multiple times” inside a home.
He was taken to a trauma centre in the Toronto area with critical injuries and later died, police said.
Durham police said they have charged a male suspect with homicide.
Police said there was no risk to public safety.
