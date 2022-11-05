Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after stabbing inside Pickering, Ont. home

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 5, 2022 9:45 am
Police on the scene of a fatal stabbing in Pickering, Ont., on Nov. 4. View image in full screen
Police on the scene of a fatal stabbing in Pickering, Ont., on Nov. 4. Marc Cormier/Global News

A man in his 50s has died after a stabbing in Pickering, Ont., on Friday night, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called to the area of Rosebank Road and Sheppard Avenue at around 7 p.m.

Officers arrived at an address in Rosebank Road to find a 56-year-old man had been stabbed “multiple times” inside a home.

Read more: Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Toronto gym: police

He was taken to a trauma centre in the Toronto area with critical injuries and later died, police said.

Trending Now

Durham police said they have charged a male suspect with homicide.

Police said there was no risk to public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

CrimePickeringDurham Regional PoliceSheppard AvenuedrpDurham StabbingRosebank Road
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers