Economy

Ontario’s fight against education workers over walkout to continue at labour hearing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2022 9:09 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario parents wonder what’s next as education workers remain on strike'
Ontario parents wonder what’s next as education workers remain on strike
WATCH ABOVE: What is next in the education workers' strike is still unknown as members have said they won't back down, leading many school boards to prepare for the worst— and that means sending kids back to online learning. Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello reports on what could end the strike and how likely those options are.

TORONTO — The Ontario Labour Relations Board is to hear another day of testimony on the government’s application to deem yesterday’s walkout by education workers illegal.

The board began hearing arguments after the minister of education made an application to deem the walkout unlawful.

The province also alleges two union leaders counselled its members to go on an unlawful strike.

Read more: Can anyone block Ontario legislation designed to impose a contract on education workers?

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 55,000 education workers, argues the action was a political protest and not a strike.

Thousands of education workers hit picket lines across the province to voice their concerns over a bill passed Thursday by the Ford government that took away their right to strike and imposed a four-year contract.

The job action closed numerous schools and the union has said the protest will continue indefinitely.

CUPEStephen LecceCanadian Union Of Public EmployeesOntario education workersOntario Labour Relations BoardOntario school strikesOntario CUPE school strikes
© 2022 The Canadian Press

