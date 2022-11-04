Thompson RCMP search for missing 35-year-old woman

See more sharing options

Thompson RCMP are searching for a missing woman, believed to be in Winnipeg

Natasha Tiffany Wood, 35, was last seen on November 2 at 4:30 p.m. at the Winnipeg James Richardson International Airport.

She was last spotted in Thompson October 28 at noon, walking along Princeton Drive and

Wood is around 5’5″ and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing a dark blue hoodie, faded jeans and a small black backpack.

Anyone with information can call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or 204-677-6911, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit manitobacrimestoppers.com.