Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Steve Bannon files notice of appeal in contempt of Congress conviction, sentence

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 4, 2022 7:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in jail for contempt of Congress'
Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in jail for contempt of Congress
Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon on Friday called his sentencing of four months in jail for contempt of Congress his "judgment day," and indicated he planned to appeal the sentence. He also faces a fine of US$6,500. Bannon had been charged for failing to cooperate with the House Congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol – Oct 21, 2022

Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump, filed formal notice in federal court on Friday that he would appeal his conviction and sentence on two counts of contempt of Congress

Bannon was found guilty in July on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to provide documents or testimony to a House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Read more: Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Donald Trump, demanding testimony by Nov. 14

In October a federal judge sentenced the 68-year-old political strategist to four months in prison. The judge, who also fined him $6,500, allowed him to defer serving his sentence while he pursued appeals.

Trending Now

Bannon, who served as Trump’s chief White House strategist in 2017, helped articulate the “America First” populism and stout opposition to immigration that in part defined Trump’s presidency.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'US intelligence agencies warn of attacks on politicians, polling sites as midterms approach'
US intelligence agencies warn of attacks on politicians, polling sites as midterms approach

Bannon has also played an instrumental role in conservative media and has promoted right-wing causes and candidates in the United States and abroad.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb Editing by Chris Reese)

Donald TrumpSteve BannonJan 6steve bannon donald trumpDonald Trump Steve BannonSteve Bannon Contempt Of CongressJan. 6 Donald Trump
© 2022 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers