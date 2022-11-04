Calgary-Klein NDP candidate disqualified after ‘harmful’ social media posts

Send this page to someone via email

Former Calgary-Klein NDP candidate Marilyn North Peigan has been disqualified due to “harmful” social media posts on her Twitter page.

In a Twitter thread posted on Thursday afternoon, North Peigan apologized for posting a number of tweets that she said were “untrue, disrespectful and hurtful.”

This comes after she allegedly tweeted that the Calgary Stampede board is “corrupt.” The tweets were a reaction to a controversial video allegedly showing Ward 13 Coun. Dan McLean and other prominent Calgarains mocking Indigenous peoples. Global News has not confirmed the video and, while MacLean issued an statement, he didn’t make mention of the controversial video.

The tweets have now been deleted, which she said was done on her own accord. No one from her campaign was involved, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

North Peigan was a former candidate in Calgary’s 2021 municipal election. She is currently a citizen member on the Calgary Police Commission.

“I apologize unreservedly to the people and organizations who found themselves caught up in my posts. You did not deserve to receive these messages, which came from a place of deep pain and trauma resulting from my lived experience of racism,” North Peigan said in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.

“Finally, to Calgary Ward 13 City Councillor Dan McLean, I apologize for not engaging with these videos of you in a way that could have allowed us to move toward reconciliation.”

North Peigan also said she was disappointed to learn that the Alberta NDP revoked her candidacy. However, she said she accepts the decision.

“I was disappointed to learn that the Alberta NDP revoked my candidacy after our campaign team had worked to accommodate my situation, but I accept the decision of the Alberta NDP in response to these messages,” North Peigan said.

“We must not let the upcoming provincial election be decided by tweets that are inspired by pain or anger.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We must not let the upcoming provincial election be decided by tweets that are inspired by pain or anger."

Alberta NDP provincial secretary Brandon Stevens said while the alleged behaviour by McLean and Denis was racist and unacceptable, North Peigan’s tweets do not reflect the views of the Alberta NDP.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgary councillor issues statement after racist videos allegedly include his voice

“Notwithstanding this, the statements made on Twitter by a candidate for the NDP regarding the councillor’s family and the Stampede are not appropriate and do not reflect the views of the Alberta NDP,” Stevens’ statement said.

“The publication of these posts came after a continued pattern of behaviour that undermines this candidate’s ability to work with, or stand on behalf of, the Alberta NDP and its members.

“Given all of this, her candidacy was revoked in a decision by party table officers.”

Stevens said the Alberta NDP will be reaching out to Stampede board members. No additional comment will be provided because it is an internal party matter.