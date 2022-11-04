Mother of Laval infant recovered from river after car crash has died of her injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the Montreal suburb of Laval say a mother who was behind the wheel of a vehicle that plunged into a river one week ago with her two children aboard has died of her injuries.

Laval police Const. Erika Landry confirmed the death of the 40-year-old woman earlier Friday morning.

The woman, her one-month old boy and four-year-old girl were in the car when it ended up in the shallow waters of the Rivière-des-Mille-Îles on Oct. 28 just before 5 p.m.

The girl survived and was released that evening from hospital, while the body of the month-old infant was recovered by Quebec provincial police divers on Monday during a third day of searching.

Earlier this week, police said they had reason to believe the crash was deliberate.

The mother had been listed in critical condition since last week, and police were unable to speak with her about the crash.