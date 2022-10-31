Police recover body of Quebec infant missing in river since car crash Friday

Police in the Montreal suburb of Laval say they found the body today of a one-month-old infant missing in a river since Friday evening.
The baby boy had disappeared when a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister plunged into the Mille Îles River in a northwestern sector of Laval just before 5 p.m.
Police have said the 40-year-old mother was hospitalized and unable to speak to investigators, so they don’t know the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The four-year-old girl was rescued and released from hospital Friday evening.
Laval police confirmed the discovery of the body after beginning a third day of searching.
Police spent the weekend looking for the missing child, with provincial police divers and a helicopter joining local police and fire department teams.
