Calgary police warn of possible candy tampering in northwest neighbourhood

Calgary police are warning of possible Halloween candy tampering in the northwest community of Panorama Hills.

On Wednesday, a woman found a sewing needle inside a packaged chocolate bar her child received while trick or treating in the neighbourhood. The woman reported it to police on Thursday.

The child had not eaten the bar and was not injured.

Police say the child collected candy from at least 100 homes, and they have not been able to determine where the chocolate came from.

We are investigating a report of possible candy tampering in the northwest community of Panorama Hills.

Information? 📞CPS: 403-266-1234

Anonymously @StopCrimeYYC

☎️TALK: 1-800-222-8477

🌐TYPE: https://t.co/BNeNgH4qdM

📱APP: P3 Tips

— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) November 4, 2022

“The investigation is ongoing as we try to determine whether this was intentional,” CPS said in a press release.

Police are sharing the reported incident as a matter of public interest and reminding parents to check candy before letting children eat it. Parents should check candy wrappers for any holes, ears or signs of tampering, and discard any candy they do not recognize or that looks suspicious.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at the non-emergency line: 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.