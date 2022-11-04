Menu

Crime

Calgary police warn of possible candy tampering in northwest neighbourhood

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 3:52 pm
A photograph of an allegedly tampered chocolate bar in Calgary, reported to police on Nov. 4, 2022. View image in full screen
A photograph of an allegedly tampered chocolate bar in Calgary, reported to police on Nov. 4, 2022. handout / Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are warning of possible Halloween candy tampering in the northwest community of Panorama Hills.

On Wednesday, a woman found a sewing needle inside a packaged chocolate bar her child received while trick or treating in the neighbourhood. The woman reported it to police on Thursday.

The child had not eaten the bar and was not injured.

Read more: Possible fentanyl found in Rocky Mountain House Halloween candy: RCMP

Police say the child collected candy from at least 100 homes, and they have not been able to determine where the chocolate came from.

Story continues below advertisement

“The investigation is ongoing as we try to determine whether this was intentional,” CPS said in a press release.

Trending Now

Police are sharing the reported incident as a matter of public interest and reminding parents to check candy before letting children eat it. Parents should check candy wrappers for any holes, ears or signs of tampering, and discard any candy they do not recognize or that looks suspicious.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at the non-emergency line: 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

Calgary Police ServiceHalloweenTampered Candycandy tamperingChocolate Bar TamperingCalgary candy tamperingChocolate bar needlePanorama Hills candy tampering
