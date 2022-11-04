Winnipeg to wrap up curbside yard waste collection for the year

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re planning some last-minute yard work before winter arrives, make a note of the City of Winnipeg’s end date for curbside yard waste collection.

The city is wrapping up its collection service for 2022 in a few weeks, with homes in “area A” seeing the last service the week of Nov. 21-25 and “area B” the week of Nov. 28 – Dec. 2.

You can find your yard waste collection area on the city’s website or by calling 311.

If you’re putting yard waste out for collection, you’re asked to use any reusable container without a lid, cardboard boxes, or paper yard waste bags.

In addition to regular yard waste — including leaves, plants and other natural debris — the collection service will accept your leftover Halloween pumpkins, provided any candles or decorations have been removed.

Yard waste can also be taken to the 4R Winnipeg Depots on Brady Road, Pacific Avenue, and Panet Road.