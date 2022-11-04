Barrie realtors association looks to raise $22,000 to support of local shelters

Send this page to someone via email

With affordable housing and shelter a constant need for Canadians, the Barrie and District Association of Realtors is launching its second annual A Night in Shelter fundraiser.

From now until Nov. 25, the association is holding a virtual fundraiser in support of three Simcoe County organizations that provide shelter to those in need.

All the money raised will be split between Youth Haven, the Busby Centre, and the Lighthouse.

“A Night of Shelter came from the need to contribute much-needed funds to help provide housing for all. We know that in the County of Simcoe, at least 722 individuals are experiencing homelessness,” said Luc Woolsey, the association’s president.

The average night of shelter in the Simcoe County region costs $30.

The association is hoping to raise $22,000 to pay for 730 nights in a shelter.

People looking to support the fundraiser can find more details on the association’s website.

“A safe, warm night of shelter frees people from the heavy burden of feeling unsafe and nowhere to belong. Even one night of shelter provides a person in crisis with the emotional, mental, and physical needs to give them the strength to go to the next stage in health and well-being,” the association said in a statement.