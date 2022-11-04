Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian sent to hospital after struck by vehicle in Binbrook, Ont.: Hamilton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 11:03 am
The side of a Hamilton police cruiser View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian near the Binbrook Fall Fair Roundabout. Global News

A pedestrian has been sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries following an incident in Binbrook, Ont.

In a social media post, Hamilton police reported a “serious motor vehicle collision” in the area of the Binbrook Fall Fair Roundabout and Royal Winter Drive.

Read more: Man charged for hit-and-run, multiple collisions across Hamilton, police say

Hamilton fire and paramedics say they were dispatched to the scene around 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

Paramedics spokesperson Dave Thompson said the injured person was a man in his 50s, sent to a trauma center in stable condition

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice due to street closures.

An investigation is ongoing.

– More to come.

