Pedestrian sent to hospital after struck by vehicle in Binbrook, Ont.: Hamilton police

A pedestrian has been sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries following an incident in Binbrook, Ont.

In a social media post, Hamilton police reported a “serious motor vehicle collision” in the area of the Binbrook Fall Fair Roundabout and Royal Winter Drive.

Hamilton fire and paramedics say they were dispatched to the scene around 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

Paramedics spokesperson Dave Thompson said the injured person was a man in his 50s, sent to a trauma center in stable condition

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice due to street closures.

An investigation is ongoing.

– More to come.