Nick Cannon expecting his 11th child, his 2nd with model Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon has had a busy 2022.

On top of welcoming three new babies into the world in the last six months, the 42-year-old television host has now announced that he is expecting his eleventh child.

It will be his second baby with model Alyssa Scott, who shared an intimate Instagram post of Cannon holding her pregnant belly in the bathtub with the caption, “This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING.”

(Scott has made her account private.)

Cannon and Scott’s first child, a son named Zen, was born in June 2021 but he died from brain cancer at just five months old.

Apart from his two children with Scott, Cannon has had a whopping nine other kids with various women. He had his first two children in 2011 with his most famous beau, Mariah Carey, with whom he shares twins Morocco and Monroe.

After a hiatus, Cannon welcomed his next child with Brittney Bell in 2017, a son named Golden “Sagon.” In 2020, the pair also had a daughter, named Powerful Queen.

In June 2021, the same month when Zen was born, Cannon welcomed twins with Abby De La Rosa, named Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

In 2022, Cannon welcomed three children born to three different women. He had another child with Bell, named Rise Messiah, a son named Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi and a daughter named Onyx Ice with model LaNisha Cole.

In June, De La Rosa announced on Instagram that she is pregnant again but has not revealed who the father is. Fans have speculated that it might be Cannon’s child. If confirmed, that would bring Cannon’s kid count to 12.