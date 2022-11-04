Menu

Crime

Halifax police say robbery suspect brandished sword after confrontation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2022 7:45 am
Questions continue to be raised by advocates after the chief of the Halifax Regional Police force came under fire in a confidence vote by the police union, though the vote isn’t binding. Amber Fryday reports.

A Halifax man faces multiple charges after police say he brandished a sword when confronted during an alleged robbery.

Halifax Regional Police were called to Plateau Crescent in the Clayton Park neighbourhood just before 3:30 a.m. Friday for reports of someone robbing a vehicle.

Police say the caller told them the suspect brought out a sword when he was approached.

Officers with a K-9 unit tracked the suspect to the Alex Street and Main Avenue area, where they arrested the man, who was still armed with the sword.

Trending Now

No one was injured during the confrontation or arrest.

A 22-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapons for dangerous purpose, trespass by night and mischief.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.

HalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceRobberyhalifax policeClayton ParkSwordsword brandishing
