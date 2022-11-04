Senators take on the Flyers following Stuetzle’s 2-goal performance

See more sharing options

Philadelphia Flyers (5-3-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-6-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Philadelphia Flyers after Tim Stuetzle scored two goals in the Senators’ 5-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ottawa had a 33-42-7 record overall and a 15-22-4 record in home games last season. The Senators scored 224 goals while giving up 264 last season for a -40 goal differential.

Philadelphia went 25-46-11 overall and 11-25-5 in road games last season. The Flyers scored 2.6 goals per game last season while giving up 3.6 per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Cam Talbot: out (upper-body), Artem Zub: out (upper-body).

Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.