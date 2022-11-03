Construction season wrapping up in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Construction season is officially drawing to a close in Regina as snow begins to hit the ground instead of work tools.

A total of $97.5 million was invested in construction projects in 2022 by the City of Regina, according to the city’s director of citizen services.

The city said the main areas of investment were in transportation, water, wastewater and drainage projects, including:

$16 million for the Residential Road Renewal Program (RRRP) to improve residential roads

$13.7 million for Street Infrastructure Renewal Program (SIRP) to improve the condition of major roadways

$40.7 million for water, wastewater and drainage programs to ensure continued reliable service of water systems

“I thank our staff and crews for their work to coordinate, develop, implement and complete the projects that we set out to achieve this season,” executive director of citizen services Kim Onrait said.

He hopes the investments into infrastructure bring a higher level of health and vibrancy to the community.

There are however a number of projects yet to be completed.

Most notably, the Albert Street rehabilitation project and the McCarthy Boulevard improvement project are ongoing. Onrait said these projects are still set to be completed before year’s end and are on budget.

“The end of the construction season doesn’t mean work stops for winter,” the City of Regina said in a press release. “Crews maintain City infrastructure year-round to keep our community healthy and safe. Winter work includes traffic signal upgrades, and water and sewer infrastructure repairs.”

The city also made a number of improvements to sidewalks this year, as more than eight kilometres of sidewalks were repaired and renewed in 2022. This is up from 5.5 kilometres in 2021.

“While the City makes every effort to limit the impact of construction projects as much as possible, we know residents will experience some delays and disruptions, particularly on the roads,” the city said.

“We appreciate residents’ patience as we complete this essential work. Remember to slow down in construction zones and obey all road signs to ensure everyone gets home safely.”

