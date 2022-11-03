Menu

Crime

Calgary police looking for man in relation to July homicide

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted November 3, 2022 5:49 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. The Calgary police are looking for a man who is believed to have information about a homicide that happened in July. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. The Calgary police are looking for a man who is believed to have information about a homicide that happened in July. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. TPH

The Calgary police are looking for a man who is believed to have information about a homicide that happened in July.

Police were called to an alleyway in the area of the 1100 block of Frontenac Avenue S.W. on July 3, 2022, and located someone deceased on the road.

Read more: 34-year-old man identified as victim of upper Mount Royal homicide

Following an autopsy, the victim was identified as 34-year-old Shawn McCormack, police said.

Police said the homicide is believed to be a “targeted incident” and multiple people may have been involved.

Devon William Shedrick, 29, of Calgary was charged with one count of first-degree murder in September.

Read more: Calgary police lay charges in relation to July homicide

Police are now looking to speak with Justin Aaron Cornell, 30, of Calgary, who is believed to have information about the homicide. Officers have attempted to locate him multiple times but have been unsuccessful, according to a Thursday afternoon news release.

“Information from witnesses has been vital in progressing our investigation and we are thankful to those who have already come forward and shared details,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a statement.

Cornell is described as five feet five inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Justin Aaron Cornell, 30, is believed to have information about a July homicide, according to Calgary police.
Justin Aaron Cornell, 30, is believed to have information about a July homicide, according to Calgary police. City of Calgary newsroom

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

