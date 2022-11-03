Menu

Canada

Kingston, Ont. crossing guard retiring after 32 years

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 4:42 pm
Parents and children stopped to say thank you to Arthur Szola as he closed out his crossing guard career. View image in full screen
Parents and children stopped to say thank you to Arthur Szola as he closed out his crossing guard career. Global Kingston

Thursday marked the last day of Arthur Szola’s dedicated 32-year career as a crossing guard in Kingston, Ont.

For over three decades, Szola has shepherded Kingston kids and parents across three different intersections, something he said he kept doing because he loved it.

“Just the great camaraderie between the parents, neighbours, kids,” said Szola.

Read more: City of Kingston hopes working group will make school crossings safer

He said he took the job because it was something to do and he was limited in what he was able to do and 32 years later, he’s finally hanging up his stop sign.

As he enjoyed his last day on the job, children and parents stopped by with handmade cards for Szola, and a quick chat to say thanks and goodbye.

Looking back, he said it was fascinating that he was finishing up 32 years later at the very same intersection he started at, on Johnson Street between Mowat and Yonge.

