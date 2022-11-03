Edmonton Oilers host Devils on Hall of Fame night

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a matchup of two 7-3 teams and a night to celebrate Edmonton Oilers legends Thursday at Rogers Place.

Lee Fogolin and Ryan Smyth will be inducted into the Oilers Hall of Fame prior to the game against the New Jersey Devils. (630 CHED Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).

“When I first came in as an 18-year-old guy, a legend like that, you definitely look up to. He took me under his wing a little bit,” said Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who played with Smyth for three seasons.

After losing their first two games, the Devils have won seven of their last eight. They allow the fewest shots on goal per game in the league (21.8).

“They have a lot of young skill that possesses the puck a lot. They’re very organized on their entries. What’s unique about them is how tenacious they are in the offensive zone, how elusive they are in the offensive zone,” said Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft.

“When you’re playing in the offensive zone, you’re spending time in your own end. That’s one part of it. They also don’t get enough credit for their work back to their own end.”

The game features a showdown between two brothers. Ryan McLeod plays for the Oilers while Michael McLeod is on the Devils.

“It’s a pretty fun game for us,” said Ryan McLeod. “Both my parents are in town.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Nugent-Hopkins – McDavid – Hyman

Kane – Draisaitl – Yamamato

Foegele – McLeod – Puljujarvi

Shore – Holloway – Ryan

Nurse – Ceci

Kulak – Bouchard

Skinner