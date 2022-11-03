Police seek 2 suspects after home invasion reported in Vaughan, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify two suspects after a home invasion was reported in Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police said officers received a report of a home invasion in the Clarence Street and Park Drive area at around 2:15 p.m.

“Police attended the scene and learned two male suspects broke into a residence, threatened the four victims inside the residence with a gun, while they searched for money and valuables,” officers alleged in a news release.

Police said the suspects allegedly took personal belongings before fleeing from the scene.

According to police, a female victim received “minor injuries” while she attempted to flee the home, but she was stopped by one of the suspects.

Police are now searching for two male suspects who were seen wearing black coats, black pants and black toques.

“The investigation is ongoing,” officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.